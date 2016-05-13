Five new cops welcomed to force

Badges were ceremonially pinned on five patrol officers Thursday at the Burleson Police Department by Chief Billy Cordell.

"This is a moment for us to celebrate," he said.

Dylon Kinney, Craig Noakes, Chris Price, Brandon Rousseau and Jonathan White celebrated their preparedness Monday to respond to calls of all varieties for Burleson.

"It is about a one-year process to get our officers on the street," Cordell said. "We want to give them as much knowledge as we can so hay can go home safely."

Each officer was joined by family for a badge-pinning ceremony, and Cordell invited other police officials to join in the celebration.

"When we have a new officer – an officer that looks a lot younger than I do – it is an opportunity to mold their career and get to see them develop into a great police officer," he said.

Burleson now has 64 sworn police officers and 21 civilian employees in the Burleson Police Department, Cordell said. Anyone meeting the standards to become an officer at the department has already achieved, he added.

"This is a tough place to get hired," Cordell said. "We're going to scrutinize you before you are hired as an officer."

The success of stringent hiring practices is proven in the public perception of the department, Cordell said. Among 83,000 interactions officers had with someone in 2015, not one written complaint was filed, he told the new officers.

"Our officers take pride in serving others," Cordell said.

He got a laugh from the officers' families when he questioned the police academy.

"What I don't understand is if you are going to carry pepper spray, we use it on you in the academy. If you are going to use a taser, then we taser you," Cordell said. "But you're going to be issued a gun, and thankfully we don't shoot you."

The new class of officers are a diverse mix, Cordell said, in terms of age, experience and backgrounds, pointing to one who has only lived in Burleson and another who is a native of New Jersey and whose father was a New York police officer.

"I think we have assembled a group of new officers that our residents can be proud," Cordell said.