Anderson named CNB of Texas market president

Rhyan Anderson, a longtime Burleson resident, has joined Citizens National Bank of Texas as the Burleson market president.

“Rhyan’s values and his commitment to the community really align with what CNB stands for as a community bank,” said Mark Singleton, president and CEO. “As we are breaking ground on our new Burleson branch, Rhyan will be a big asset to help us build stronger relationships within the community and introduce our style of banking to Burleson.”

Anderson has lived in Burleson for 33 years. He graduated from Burleson High School and later attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, where he met his wife, Kelsey, now a third-grade teacher at Clinkscale Elementary. Upon graduation, they immediately returned to Burleson and started their professional careers. They have two sons, Tyler and Dylan.

“I always knew I wanted to be a community banker. I like being involved in the community and giving back to my hometown that has given me so much," Anderson said. "CNB seems like the perfect place to do both, and joining CNB I get the opportunity to help individuals based on their needs not policy like in the big banks."

Anderson has been in banking almost 10 years and brings community bank and regional bank knowledge to his customers.

“With his banking experience, familiarity and long family history in the community, Rhyan is a perfect fit for our bank," Singleton said. "We believe in building customers for life, doing business with future generations and reinvesting in the area to make sure we all grow and prosper."

Anderson and his family are an integral part of Burleson. His father, Phil Anderson, serves as the Burleson ISD athletic director and his mother, Teresa Anderson, owns Salon 117. He is an active member of the Burleson community, a member of the Burleson Rotary Club, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Citizens on Patrol, Brazos Chamber Orchestra, and chairman of the board for BISD Sports Hall of Fame.

“CNB feels like home," Anderson said. "I admire what they have done for education and the way the current CNB of Texas Burleson employees immediately got involved in the chamber and other civic organizations. I couldn’t be prouder to join a bank that cares as much about the community and its citizens as I do."

A ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for the new Citizens National Bank of Texas Burleson branch, 130 NW John Jones Dr. in the Target parking lot, for 10 a.m. June 3.

CNB of Texas is the oldest independent bank in Texas with $700 million in assets with 12 locations. For information, visit cnboftexas.com or call 877-938-4300.